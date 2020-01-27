‘Alabama is grieving:’ Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to the deadly fire Monday morning at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
The fire killed eight people and destroyed nearly three dozen boats.
More Coverage You Can Count On:
- Drone Video: Aerial footage shows damage from Jackson County boat dock fire
- WATCH: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- 8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
- VIDEOS: Early morning fire causes severe damage to Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, kills 8
Gov. Ivey issued this statement:
“This morning, we woke up to the tragic news that a marina in Scottsboro became engulfed in flames, claiming the lives of several Alabamians. A place known for its beautiful grounds quickly became a frightening sight. Rescue crews managed to aid several folks, but some individuals are still unaccounted for. I am receiving updates and know that both the state Fire Marshal and the Coast Guard are working on concurrent investigations. Let us pray for those lives lost, their loved ones, those who have not been found and all of those involved in the recovery efforts. Alabama is grieving today.”
