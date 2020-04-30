Alabama inmates sue prison guards after being beaten while cuffed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama inmates who say they were beaten while handcuffed by a prison guard have sued him and other prison employees for conspiring to conceal to assault.

Authorities say that in February 2019, inmates Cortney Rolley and Christopher Hampton were beaten by Elmore Correctional Facility Sgt. Ulysses Oliver Jr. Authorities say Oliver faces up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting the pair.

Rolley and Hampton filed suit this month against Oliver and other employees, stating the men’s constitutional rights were violated.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman declined to comment. It wasn’t immediately known if Oliver had an attorney who could comment on the suit.