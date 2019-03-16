Alabama inmate killed inside state prison

A state prisoner is dead after another inmate stabbed him, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The DOC said Ray Anthony Little (on left in photo) died late Friday afternoon. In a statement, the corrections department said the 56-year-old was assaulted in a housing area at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent. He died from the stabbing injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect, Devarrieo Montez Shepherd “appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he attacked Little,” according to prison officials.

Shepherd, 30, faces a murder charge. He was already serving a thirty-year sentence for a 2005 first-degree robbery in Etowah County.

Little was serving a life sentence for a 2012 first-degree robbery and kidnapping in Mobile County.