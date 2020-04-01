Clear

Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner

Dennis Benson, 40, died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Benson was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. His death is being investigated.

Authorities haven't immediately released more information.

