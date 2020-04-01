CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner.
Dennis Benson, 40, died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says Benson was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. His death is being investigated.
Authorities haven't immediately released more information.
Related Content
- Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner
- Alabama inmate killed inside state prison
- Alabama inmate who killed 2 found dead in prison infirmary
- Alabama Corrections: Prisoner dies following inmate attack
- Alabama prison system investigates 2 inmate deaths
- Alabama inmate executed for killing preacher
- Alabama inmate fatally stabbed
- Inmate escapes from Montgomery prison
- Former Alabama prison guard pleads guilty in handcuffed inmates' assaults
- Authorities: Man killed fellow inmate in Elmore prison
Scroll for more content...