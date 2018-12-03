Alabama inmate fatally stabbed, several others injured

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - An inmate has been stabbed to death at an Alabama prison and another was critically injured.

The prison system says that 29-year-old Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong was fatally stabbed Sunday night at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Alabama Department of Corrections says Armstrong was found in a housing area with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the prison infirmary but died from his injuries.

Corrections Department spokesman Bob Horton says another inmate was stabbed multiple times when a second fight broke out in another housing area. The inmate was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Two other inmates were treated at the prison infirmary.

The prison is currently on lock down.

Eight inmates have been fatally stabbed in state prisons since January.