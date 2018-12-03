Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tuscumbia Police at standoff on Riverview Drive Full Story

Alabama inmate fatally stabbed, several others injured

MGN Online

Eight inmates have been fatally stabbed in state prisons since January.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: AP

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - An inmate has been stabbed to death at an Alabama prison and another was critically injured.

The prison system says that 29-year-old Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong was fatally stabbed Sunday night at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Alabama Department of Corrections says Armstrong was found in a housing area with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the prison infirmary but died from his injuries.

Corrections Department spokesman Bob Horton says another inmate was stabbed multiple times when a second fight broke out in another housing area. The inmate was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Two other inmates were treated at the prison infirmary.

The prison is currently on lock down.

Eight inmates have been fatally stabbed in state prisons since January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events