Clear

Alabama inauguration festivities begin for Ivey

A parade will follow the inauguration ceremony in downtown Montgomery.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Inauguration festivities are under way in Montgomery for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other statewide officials.

Ivey attended a prayer service Monday morning at First Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery.

She and other statewide officials, including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will take the oath of office on the Alabama Capitol steps.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

A parade will follow the inauguration ceremony in downtown Montgomery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events