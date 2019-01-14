Alabama inauguration festivities begin for Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Inauguration festivities are under way in Montgomery for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other statewide officials.
Ivey attended a prayer service Monday morning at First Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery.
She and other statewide officials, including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will take the oath of office on the Alabama Capitol steps.
The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
A parade will follow the inauguration ceremony in downtown Montgomery.
