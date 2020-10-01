Alabama immigration attorney discusses impact of federal court ruling on Temporary Protected Status

A recent federal court ruling on humanitarian protection for immigrants could mean the upheaval of many immigrants’ lives in Alabama.

"On September 14, a federal court made a decision in Trump's favor and overturned a lawsuit that had stopped the termination of TPS, which is its Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Sudan. There is another case affecting people in Honduras and Nepal as well," Jeremy Love, immigration attorney at the Love Law Firm in Birmingham, said.

Love says there are around 1,000 TPS holders living in Alabama, the majority of which are from El Salvador and Honduras.

He says the decision means that thousands of immigrants who live in the United States could be deported as early as the beginning of next year, some of whom have lived in this country for 20 years.

"TPS beneficiaries should prepare immediately for the termination of TPS because it is a possibility. It is important for people with this TPS status to investigate whether they may be eligible for other immigration status and explore these options," Love said.

Beneficiaries of TPS in Alabama are not the only ones impacted by this decision.

"Not only these people with the status, but also their relatives who depend on these people, the jobs they have, the companies that depend on these people, it's going to affect a lot of people here in Alabama," Love said.

Love recommends that TPS holders speak with a reliable immigration lawyer about different options for their immigration status, know their individual rights to protect themselves and follow reliable media sources for updates on the situation.

He also notes that the presidential election in November could change the fate of TPS if a different president is elected and prevents the termination of this temporary status for immigrants.

All staff members at the Love Law Firm speak Spanish and consultations can be done in the Huntsville area and by phone. To find out more information on TPS or the Love Law Firm, visit their website.