Alabama hunters break records this deer hunting season

2020 has proven to be a busy year for hunters.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division reported the amount of game-check reports this season is quickly surpassing previous years.

Right now, there are 41 days left in the season, and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries division is reporting 101,700 deer have already been harvested.

Last year at this time, there were about 52,000 reports.

In fact, this is the first time there's ever been more than 100,000 deer reported.

Last year, 44% of the total reports occurred after New Year's Day, so they're expecting a lot more game checks before the end of the season.

The official end to this hunting season is Feb. 10.

By game-checking, the state is able to manage Alabama's deer population. Hunters are required to game-check within 48 hours of the harvest.