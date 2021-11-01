Alabama hospital leaders look to add ICU beds following latest Covid surge

After tense months during the latest Covid 19 surge, Alabama hospital intensive care unit space is once going back to pre pandemic normal.

Now health care leaders are revisiting the state's ICU availability and considering adding more beds and staff, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

At one point during the past surge, statewide, there were 180 more people needing an ICU bed than space available.

But it could have been much worse, if not for the focused use of Monoclonal antibodies treatment, sparing thousands from becoming hospital patients and ending up needing ICU treatment.

“There are opportunities to do things better," Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. "People are already starting to have the conversation about what do they need to do, and we’ve got hospitals that are looking at do we need to do something with our emergency department do we need to build new emergency department?”

The statewide strain on ICUs was felt in other Southern states at the same time period, compounding the emergency, because doctors in Alabama didn't have the option to send their critially ill patients out of state for care, there was no room to send them.

"We have to think about how do we create these very intensive surge capacities are that we can spend up but also scale down," Williamson added.

ICU space is expensive to build and to maintain, but it goes beyond bed space, the staffing shortages present a critical vulnerability that remains, Williamson explained.

“How do we build an increase capacity in our ICUs but at the same time but not over build.“

While there isn't a formal plan in place, Williamson says hospital administrators are beginning to meet to talk about what they can do to create more icu capacity in the state right now.