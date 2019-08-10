Alabama holds first scrimmage of fall camp

The Alabama football team took part in its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage lasted roughly 135 plays and just over two hours on a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Nick Saban said for the first scrimmage of the year, with limited practice before today, there were players who made great plays, while others made mistakes. Now, that's to be expected during this part of the preseason, but there needs to be improvement in the next couple of weeks

One player who stood out during today's rehearsal was backup quarterback Mac Jones. He threw for some long passes and made good plays against the first team defense, plus Saban thought he made good decisions in the pocket and showed his leadership skills.

Ultimately, Coach Saban says he wants everyone to work on themselves right now.

“The most important thing that we can do right now is everybody needs to focus on, ‘Where am I at as a player?’ That’s all that matters," Saban said. "‘What do I need to do to improve, and to take responsibility for that and be accountable to that?’ so that we can coach and teach guys to improve and get better so that they don’t make the same mistakes the next time. We’ve got some guys that have experience that are probably a lot closer to being game-ready than others, and we have a lot of other guys that we need to really work hard with so that we develop a lot of depth on our team.”

The scrimmage was Alabama’s first of the fall in preparation for its season-opening contest with Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31. The matchup between the Crimson Tide and Blue Devils is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on WAAY 31. The team will be off this Sunday before getting back to work on Monday afternoon.