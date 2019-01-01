Alabama holds first practice ahead of National Championhsip

Alabama is going back to Cali for the National Championship in Santa Clara. The Tide take on Clemson January 7.

Practice for the title game started Tuesday in Tuscaloosa. It's the first practice since the Orange Bowl when Alabama defeated the Sooners 45-34.

Christian Miller, the ouside linebacker, left the game. He pulled his hamstring. Nick Saban says he's not sure if Miller will be fully recovered for action Monday night. It's the third time Alabama and Clemson have met in a CFB National Championship, the series is split, so the Tigers are familiar foes to Quinnen Williams and Mack Wilson.

"Looking at the Clemson game we ant to put it all together, executing in the first half as well as the second half," Williams said. "That's one of the big things."

"For us to be playing Clemson again you know this is me and Jonah's (Williams) third year straight, we feel like they know us and we know them so it's going to come down to who wants it more," Wilson said. "That's what it's going to be based off of."

The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. central time.