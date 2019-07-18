Alabama hit center stage on day three of SEC Media Days

Day three of SEC Media Days down in Hoover was mostly all about Alabama. Nick Saban brought starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, and Dylan Moses along with him to talk with media about the upcoming season.

WAAY 31 also caught up with Tide fans who showed up at the Hyatt Regency as early as six in the morning.

Plus, one North Alabama native made an appearance for Mississippi State. Junior linebacker Erroll Thompson shared that while he's in a leadership role now with the Bulldogs, he can't forget where he came from: Florence, Alabama.