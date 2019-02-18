Clear
Alabama high school teacher accused of rape seeks lower bond

The lawyer for an Alabama high school teacher accused of raping a 15-year-old student is asking for a reduction in his client's $1.5 million bond.

WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) - The lawyer for an Alabama high school teacher accused of raping a 15-year-old student is asking for a reduction in his client's $1.5 million bond.

Al.com reported Monday that 30-year-old David Brenton Burkhalter is on administrative leave from his teaching job after his arrest last week on eight felony charges.

Burkhalter was being held at the Randolph County Jail. His lawyer, Richard C. Perry Jr., says Burkhalter's bond is excessive and unconstitutional. He noted Perry has no prior criminal history and is a lifelong Alabama resident.

Perry has filed a court request to reduce the amount.

Wedowee police say the investigation began earlier this month when they learned of allegations against the Randolph County High School algebra and geometry teacher. Police say a multi-agency investigation determined the allegations were credible.

