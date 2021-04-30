Alabama health experts discuss second-dose coronavirus vaccine turnout

The CDC say millions are going without their second coronavirus shots. In their report, they say it's about 8% of people nationwide.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that right now, most Alabamians are coming back for their second coronavirus shots.

"A number of our clinics are reporting 94 to 95% of patients coming back for their second dose," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. "Alabama was doing quite well in terms of persons returning for the second dose. We're over 91, 92% and again, some of our clinics are much higher."

She says that it's mostly just scheduling issues that are keeping people away from coming back in the month time period.

Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer at Marshall Medical, stressed the importance of the second shot.

"Studies have shown you get anywhere from 90 to 95% of protect if you do get the second vaccine," said Woodruff.

Experts say if you get just one shot of Moderna of Pfizer, it could be anywhere from 50 to 60% effective, but it's not really tested.

Landers says that if you missed your window, there could still be time.

"There's certainly data to indicate that at least up to 42 days after the vaccine that the efficacy can be achieved and possibly longer, so I really tell people if you've had one dose and you've waited longer than you should have, come on back and get that second dose," said Landers.

Marshall Medical Centers will be holding a vaccine clinic at Marshall Medical North on May 10 and Marshall Medical South on May 11.

In the report, the CDC recommended to providers that they schedule patients' second-dose appointments during the first dose visit and send reminders.