MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has until Aug. 5 to respond to a request to block the state's near-total abortion ban from taking effect this fall.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday set the deadline for the state to respond to a request for a preliminary injunction that would block the ban from taking effect in November.
The Alabama law makes performing an abortion a felony in most cases. Abortion providers challenged it as unconstitutional.
However, the state indicated it would agree to a temporary restraining order to let the court case play out if needed.
A joint court submission filed Monday said both sides would agree to a temporary restraining order until May 24, 2020, if it's not possible to resolve the case before November.
Related Content
- Alabama has until Aug. 5 to respond in abortion lawsuit
- Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama's new abortion ban
- Alabama Attorney General responds to state's abortion law
- Alabama House approves abortion ban
- Women's center files motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by North Alabama man and his aborted fetus
- Alabama abortion ban passes in Senate committee
- Lawyer: Madison Co. abortion lawsuit could challenge Roe v. Wade
- Mixed reactions in Huntsville following ACLU, Planned Parenthood abortion lawsuit
- Alabama files lawsuit against opioid manufacturer
- Lawsuit challenges Alabama's method of electing judges