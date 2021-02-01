Alabama has a new platform to schedule coronavirus vaccinations. Here's why it may not work for you

A new platform launched by the Alabama Department of Public Health aims to help you find out if you're eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. This comes as some providers in North Alabama aren't vaccinating everyone who is eligible, because of lack of supply.

On Feb. 8, eligibility for the vaccine is expanding to include patients 65 and older, instead of just 75. Because of supply, some hospitals like Marshall Medical Centers are prioritizing those 75 and up patients.

A dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is prepared in Huntsville. A dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is prepared in Huntsville.

Some aren't vaccinating patients with their first dose at all like at Highlands Medical. Huntsville Hospital announced that patients in the newly expanded eligibility categories shouldn't expect to be vaccinated in the next few weeks. Decatur-Morgan Hospital announced they've run out of the Moderna vaccine.

"We've got the same amount of vaccine, and all the sudden, you have three times the amount of people that are eligible for that vaccine. You know, to be honest, we kind of feel like we're playing musical chairs," said Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District, Judy Smith.

When you go to the scheduling website, the first thing you'll see is a reminder that vaccine supply is limited and that providers are prioritizing those at the highest risk.

We tried scheduling in every North Alabama county. Each one said an appointment was unavailable.