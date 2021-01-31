Alabama governor to lease prisons, despite criticism

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey plans this week to sign leases for two privately built prisons despite sharp criticism from opponents of the plan.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor will sign the agreements Monday to lease two new men’s correctional facilities to be constructed by CoreCivic. That's one of the nation's largest private prison companies.

The plan is being met with complaints from advocacy groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama.

Critics said in a letter to authorities that the new prison building proposal will not address chronic prison violence and severe staffing problems in the system.