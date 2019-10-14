Clear

Alabama girl, 10, fought off attempted rapist

He was charged last week

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old Alabama girl fought off a man trying to rape her by kicking him in the groin.

Citing a court affidavit, the Montgomery Advertiser reports 52-year-old Davin Turner Windham was charged Thursday with attempted rape and jailed. The affidavit says Windham tried pinning the girl down and pulling off her clothes while she and her sleeping brother were being watched by a family friend.

It says the girl told authorities she fought Windham and escaped. It says Windham told the girl during the struggle that what happened was a secret and she needed to keep quiet. It says he fled and hid.

Windham's first name is also shown on some official records as Devin.

His connection to the girl is unclear, as is whether he has a lawyer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events