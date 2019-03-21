Clear

Alabama gets upset in round one of NIT

Alabama falls to Norfolk State

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 25 points and made two free throws with 17 seconds left in overtime as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Alabama 80-79 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Nic Thomas had 15 points and five steals for Norfolk State (22-13). Steven Whitley added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Butler had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Herbert Jones had 18 points for the Crimson Tide (18-16). Alex Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds. John Petty had 11 points, including a 3-pointer to tie it at 67 at the end of regulation.

