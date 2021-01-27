Alabama gets more tornadoes than other areas in the country

The tornado in Fultondale Monday night is the third one to touch down in the same vicinity in 10 years.

You've probably experienced many tornado watches and warnings if you've lived in Alabama for some time. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Jessica Chace, said the weather in the southeast tends to develop many tornadoes.

“From weak to strong, to violent tornadoes, we see just as much, if not more than a lot of other areas of the country," she said.

There's no conclusive research on tornado hot spots yet, but Chace said the evidence showing certain areas get more tornadoes is emerging. She said heavier populated areas make it more difficult to tell.

“Where there’s more people, again, there’s more likelihood that you’re actually going to get the report to then go survey," said Chace. "So, it’s difficult to tell, you know, is the mountainous area going to be more favorable than the plains?”

Chace can't give a definitive answer where some areas in North Alabama may be hot spots, but she urges everyone to take tornado watches seriously and to have a plan in place if the watch becomes a warning.

“In Northern Alabama, just given our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and where these more warm, moist air masses collide with colder air masses to our North West, we just always encourage people to remain weather aware, especially on days where we’re anticipating severe weather, not to let your guard down," said Chace.

