Alabama gets 'Seal of Approval' to win Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Alabama is favored to win its season opener. The Tide will take on Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Cerby, a 10-year-old seal at the Georgia Aquarium, predicted Alabama as the winner.

The Tide has beaten Duke all but once and that was in the 1945 Sugar Bowl. According to VegasINSIDER.com, Alabama is a 34.5 point favorite.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 31.