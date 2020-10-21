Alabama freshman out for basketball season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss the upcoming basketball season after suffering a torn right Achilles. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Tchikou had surgery Wednesday in Birmingham and is expected to make a full recovery. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder was a four-star prospect who several recruiting services ranked as one of the nation’s top 60 recruits.
Alabama's Alex Tchikou will miss this upcoming season.
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:09 PM
