Alabama freshman out for basketball season



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss the upcoming basketball season after suffering a torn right Achilles. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Tchikou had surgery Wednesday in Birmingham and is expected to make a full recovery. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder was a four-star prospect who several recruiting services ranked as one of the nation’s top 60 recruits.