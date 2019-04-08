Alabama freshman Kira Lewis Jr. decides to stay at Bama

Alabama freshman and Hazel Green High School grad Kira Lewis Jr., announced Monday he's decided to stay at the University of Alabama next season.
Lewis Jr. entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Tide. This also happened once Coach Avery Johnson announced he and the university were parting ways.
This is huge for new basketball coach Nate Oats. Now, both Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty are staying at Bama.
