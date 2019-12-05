Clear
Alabama football’s Tua Tagovailoa selected as a finalist for Manning Award

The Crimson Tide junior is one of 12 candidates for national quarterback of the year honor

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.

The junior closed out the regular season as the national leader in passing efficiency (206.90) and was seventh in completion percentage, going 180-of-252. Tagovailoa also totaled 2,840 yards passing prior to his injury to rank 13th in the country. He was selected as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice while earning Manning Award Star of the Week recognition on five occasions during 2019.

The Manning Award has been presented annually since 2004 to the nation’s top college quarterback. It the only national quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performance into account. The 2019 winner will be announced following the College Football National Championship Game.

