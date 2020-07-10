Alabama football season opener in doubt after Pac-12 bans non-conference play

Alabama’s first football game of the season may not go on as planned.

The Crimson Tide was set to face USC on Sept. 5 in Arlington at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium.

But late Friday, the Pac-12, of which USC is member, announced that its football teams will play only within their conference.

Alabama is part of the SEC, which has not announced any sort of restrictions.

Alabama Director of Athletics Grey Bryne said this on Twitter: “As I’ve said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington.

“With the Pac-12's decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined.”

