Alabama football ready for 2021

Can the Alabama football team survive the turnover in 2021, that's the question on everyone's mind. The biggest question is probably the quarterback situation as sophomore Quarterback Bryce Young takes the reigns from first-round pick Mac Jones.

The Pasadena five-star dual-threat quarterback played in nine games last year and says he's ready for the pressure of being the signal-caller for one of the most talented teams in the nation.

"Yea there's obviously expectations but for me regardless of what happened in high school or any other past experience, I've had, coming to Bama is where you come for pressure, and where you come for expectations. Everyone here a part of the team when they sign the dotted line we knew we were coming here with expectations" Young said at a preseason press conference.

But how will the quarterback connect with his new receivers? Preseason all-American pick John Metchie III is expected to fill the role of first-round picks Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, last year Metchie hauled in 55 catches and scored six touchdowns. One of the main concerns entering 2021 though, is the chemistry between the receiving core and the new quarterback Bryce Young

"We're going to continue to try and develop the kind of timing in the passing game that we need with the new receivers and the people in the passing game, we got to do the little things right so we can be a little more accurate and a little more consistent and we just have to get the people around him to play a little better on a more consistent basis." Nick Saban said in a preseason press conference

If there is one group that the Crimson Tide can feel good about it's the running back room. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to lead the way in his fifth season in Tuscaloosa. The redshirt senior has over 1300 career yards and he is expected to be the featured back in a runningback room that's filled to the brim with talent.

"I just want to prove that we have more players that can step up and make an impact on this team and with those guys leaving and going to the draft, most of us guys on offense just see it as motivation. Playing besides those guys, it's just seeing (how) those guys went about working every day and making that transition, it's just great to have guys step up and make those types of roles." Brian Robinson said in a preseason press conference.

The leaves the Alabama defense. Nine starters return from last year's team. Despite the 2020 defense giving up the most points per game since Saban took over in 2007 the expectations for this year's defense are as high as ever.

"I think taking the next step is understanding that you need to be one-eleventh no matter who you are. Be a one-eleventh to the best of your ability and have faith in what you're doing and knowing the guy next to you is going to do the best to their ability. And I think I said holding yourself accountable. And I feel like if you do your one-eleventh we're going to be pretty good." said during a preseason press conference.