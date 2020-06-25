Alabama football players, Coach Nick Saban post video on racial unity, building a better future

“We are a team. Black. White. And Brown. Together, we are a family. We are brothers.”

Those are the first words of an essay written by Alex Leatherwood, offensive tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and read by him and several of his teammates and Coach Nick Saban in a video posted to the official social media accounts of Alabama Football.

The essay touches on current calls for equality and the end of brutality, in addition to listening to each other and urging unity.

The video ends with players repeating “All lives can’t matter until Black Lives Matter.”

See the full video below: