Clear

Alabama football injury update as Tide preps for Ole Miss

Ole Miss comes to Tuscaloosa Saturday.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - No. 2 Alabama's kicker Will Reichard is questionable for the Mississippi game, while coach Nick Saban is more optimistic about two defensive starters.

Saban said Monday linebacker Terrell Lewis and nose guard DJ Dale could return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday. The coach says he's "hopeful that they'll be ready to play in this game."

Lewis missed the Southern Miss game with a hyperextended knee. Dale sustained a patella tendon strain late in the first half and didn't return.

Reichard left the game with a pulled hip flexor after a kickoff in the first quarter. Former starter Joseph Bulovas replaced him the rest of the way.

Saban says Reichard "may be a little more day to day and a little more questionable than the other guys."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events