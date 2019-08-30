Alabama football fans predict the outcome against Duke in the season opener

Alabama football fans are slowly rolling into Atlanta to start tailgating for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

WAAY 31 is in Atlanta and caught up with some Tide fans who made the trip from North Alabama. They gave us their predictions for how Alabama's going to fair against the Blue Devils.

"I'm going to go ahead and tell you, the scores going to be 38-9," Decatur resident Phillip Castell said. "I think Duke will score a little bit, but we're going to move the ball pretty easy I think. But we're not going to run the score up, because everyone's out."

Phillip Castell is talking about three predominant players, Dylan Moses, Joshua McMillon, and Trey Sanders, who are all on the injury list right now. Plus, four Tide players, Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Devonta Smith, and Terrell Lewis will miss the first 30 minutes of the game after missing a team event.

Another prediction for this season opener, "It'll be 42-10," Decatur resident Robin Albano said. "They're not going to run away with it because Alabama's got some defensive players that are hurt. So that's going to change the game up a little bit because people are going to have to play different positions and he's got to get rid of those energy vampires he's got on his team, and whatever it is, he'll do."

Now, for Alabama alum Bill Lawrence he has confidence in his alma mater, "I want to go with what Saban says and Coach Bryant says which is you don't become overconfident. You play for four quarters, you give it your best. Sometimes things will come out positive."

Now, these Alabama fans did not hold back how they felt about the Blue Devils, this was what Phillip Casteel said about Duke scoring against 'Bama, "they might get close enough to kick a few field goals. 'Bama might turn the ball over once. If they get nine points it will be from three field goals. I don't even know if they have a kicker or not at Duke. I think they play basketball."

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game is set to start at 2:30 CT.