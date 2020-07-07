Alabama football OC Steve Sarkisian undergoes procedure for 'cardiovascular anomaly'

Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is expected to make a full recovery after the discovery of what the team is calling "a congenital cardiovascular anomaly."

Sarkisian had a physical last week and "it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct (the anomaly) before it became an issue," the team said in a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon.

The team says he underwent the procedure in Birmingham on July 2 and now is home in Tuscaloosa.

Details on the anomaly and the procedure have not been released.