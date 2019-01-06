WAAY 31 went around the National Championship Fan Fest Sunday to ask young Alabama fans a tough question: Who is their favorite Alabama football player and why?
Related Content
- Alabama fans share their favorite players
- Alabama players share favorite part of playoff games
- Huntsville holiday favorites are back!
- Alabama players react to Orange Bowl victory
- Police clear officer who ejected smoking Alabama fan
- Two men arrested after fight leaves Alabama fan dead
- Tennessee Valley Alabama fans preparing for National Championship in California
- Alabama, Auburn land handful of players on All-SEC teams
- Former Alabama player Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing phone charger
- Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death in Alabama
Scroll for more content...