Clear

Alabama fans share their favorite players

In San Jose, California at Fan Fest

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

WAAY 31 went around the National Championship Fan Fest Sunday to ask young Alabama fans a tough question: Who is their favorite Alabama football player and why?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events