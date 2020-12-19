Alabama fans confident before SEC Championship win over Florida

Before Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game 52-46 Saturday, fans at Drake’s in Huntsville said they were glad to have a place to watch the game with family and friends and expressed confidence in the Crimson Tide.

“It’s gonna be awesome, people [are] awesome, Alabama’s great. Alabama’s gonna win tonight, big time,” Alabama fan Derek Santiago said.

Saturday’s game was one of the most highly anticipated of the year with Alabama and the Florida gators battling it out for the 10th time.

“I think it’s gonna be great, it’s gonna be action-packed,” Sylvollis Williams said. “Of course, the tide will roll though.”

The two teams squared off in the first SEC Championship back in 1992 and Alabama’s only losses have come against the gators -- most recently in 2008.

But history aside, Alabama fans like Williams said this is the tide’s year and not even Florida can stand in their way.

“I don’t think nobody got a chance this year,” He said. “I think we’re really putting our foot down this year, it’s gonna be pretty great.”

Though the game was still in the first quarter when I spoke to fans, confidence was high and some were already looking ahead to the College Football Playoff and a potential rematch with Clemson.

“They need revenge from the time they lost a few years ago,” Santiago said. “So Alabama’s gonna take it.”