Alabama fans asked to honor late Tyler Hilinski

Alabama and South Carolina will be enemies on the field Saturday, but the fans will come together to honor the former Washington State QB, Tyler Hilinski, who took his life last year. Tyler's brother, Ryan, is the new starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.

A South Carolina cheerleader wanted to honor Tyler Saturday, so fans are asked to stand during the first play of the third quarter, and hold up the number three, the number Tyler wore.

Again, every fan in the stands is encouraged to do this! Ryan threw up the number three during last week's game. He took the QB reigns for South Carolina after Opelika native, Jake Bentley, got hurt, and is out for the season.