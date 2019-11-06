Alabama fan going for his 601 consecutive game this weekend

Tommy Ray is going for game #601 in a row this weekend at Alabama.
Going on 48 years, the Huntsville native hasn't missed a game, home or away.
He says he doesn't plan to make every game, but he enjoys it, and it's worked out for nearly five decades.
