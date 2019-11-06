Clear

Alabama fan going for his 601 consecutive game this weekend

Tommy Ray has left his mark on college football.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Tommy Ray is going for game #601 in a row this weekend at Alabama. 

Going on 48 years, the Huntsville native hasn't missed a game, home or away. 

He says he doesn't plan to make every game, but he enjoys it, and it's worked out for nearly five decades. 

