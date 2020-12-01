Alabama falls to Stanford in Ashville



ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Highly touted freshman Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his collegiate debut and Stanford beat Alabama 82-64 in the relocated Maui Invitational on Monday. Stanford will face 14th-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday. The tournament is being played in North Carolina instead of Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward, is a McDonald’s All-American, a 5-star recruit and viewed as Stanford’s highest-rated prospect in program history. Current 2021 NBA draft boards project him as high as a top-5 lottery pick should he decide to leave after his freshman season. Jahvon Quinerly lead the Crimson Tide with 14 points