Alabama falls in double overtime at Florida in SEC opener, 104-98

The Alabama men’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker in its Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday night, falling on the road at Florida, 104-98, in double overtime. The Crimson Tide led for all but 6:30 in the contest and by as many as 21 points in the opening half, but the Gators scored 51 second half points and outscored UA 12-6 in the second overtime to secure the win.

The Tide, which entered the game having won back-to-back contests inside the Stephen O’Connell Center, dominated the opening half and led by a score of 46-25 with 2:19 remaining before intermission. However, Florida scored seven straight to end the half and collected nine of the first 10 points of the second half to cut the lead 47-41.

Alabama held strong and led until 21 seconds remained in regulation. That’s when Florida’s Kerry Blackshear stole a pass and laid it in to tie the game at 83-83 and force the first of two overtimes. The Gators hit 30-of-36 (83.3 percent) free throws for the game, including 11-of-13 in both overtimes combined, to secure the victory.

Alabama was led by junior John Petty Jr., who scored 19 points, knocking down four (4-of-10) from beyond the arc. Junior Herbert Jones finished with 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Kira Lewis Jr. (17), Alex Reese (15), Beetle Bolden (14) and Jaden Shackelford (11) all reached double figures for the Tide.

Coach Oats Postgame Comments

“You have to give Florida credit. We were able to jump out and get a big lead on them. I think we led by 21 but they scored the final seven points of the half, so instead of being up 20 or 25 at half, we were only up 14. Then they came out in the second half and hit two threes, one of which came off an offensive rebound. I told our guys the tougher team would win tonight. I thought we were the tougher team for large portions of this game. But they made tough plays in the second half to win the game. You have to tip their hat to them and give them credit. [Florida head coach] Mike (White) did a good job with his team in keeping their heads in the game when they went down big. At the same time, we have to find ways to win these games and when you are up 20 on the road in your SEC opener, you have to find a way to win that game.”

Team Stats

The 202 combined points marked the fifth-highest combined scoring game in program history and the most since Alabama and Charlotte combined for 201 points in 2004

The 98 total points scored by the Tide was the fourth consecutive game UA topped 90 points; the first time since the 2000-01 season it has achieved the feat

Six players finished with double digit scoring points for a second straight game

Alabama shot 48 percent in the opening half but only 33 percent after intermission while Florida connected on 36 percent of its shots in the first half but improved that number to 53 percent over the final 30 minutes (second half and both overtimes)

Three UA players (Galin Smith, Javian Davis and Herbert Jones) fouled out as the Tide was whistled for 29 total fouls compared to 19 fouls called on Florida

Fifteen of the game’s final 20 fouls were called against Alabama

First Half

Shackelford drilled his first two three-point attempts as Alabama took an early 9-5 lead at the 17:34 mark

With the Crimson Tide trailing 11-9, UA scored 12 straight points to take a 21-11 with 11:03 to play in the first half

After Florida cut the Tide’s lead to 28-21 with 7:36 remaining in the first, Alabama used a 13-1 burst to widen its advantage to 41-22 with 3:21 to play in the opening stanza

Alabama led 46-25, but a 7-0 spurt by the Gators over the final two minutes of the half cut the Tide’s advantage to 46-32 at the break

In all, UA outscored UF, 37-21, over the final 14:37 of the opening stanza

Second Half

After ending the first half on a 7-0 spurt, the Gators opened the second half on an 9-1 run to cut the Tide’s advantage to just 47-41 at the 18:43 mark – a combined Florida run of 16-1 that spanned halftime

Alabama was able to stretch its lead back out to 63-50 with 12:00 remaining in the game, when UF head coach Mike White was called for a technical foul arguing with officials

With the Tide leading 65-52, the Gators scored seven straight points to cut into the Alabama lead to 65-59 with 8:52 remaining in the game

The Tide and Gators exchanged baskets over next several minutes, but a three-pointer by Florida made the score 80-75 with 1:55 remaining

With UA leading 83-78 with 29 seconds left, Florida buried a triple to make it an 83-81 and followed by forcing a Crimson Tide turnover which resulted in a layup to tie the game at 83 to force overtime

First and Second Overtimes

In the opening extra period, Alabama trailed for a majority but a big three by Petty evened the game at 92-92 with 16 to go

Florida was unable to convert at the buzzer and the game went to double overtime tied at 92-92

The second overtime began with Florida scoring the first four points

Alabama answered with four-straight of its own to draw even at 96-all with 2:30 remaining

The Gators ended the second overtime on an 8-2 run to grab the 104-98 victory

The Tide will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 8, for its SEC home opener against Mississippi State. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will be available on SEC Network.