Alabama executes man for 1997 quadruple murder that followed dispute about a pickup truck

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has executed a man for a quadruple killing in 1997 that followed a dispute over the use of a pickup truck.

Authorities say 41-year-old Michael Brandon Samra was given a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Atmore. Officials did not immediately release a time of death.

Samra and friend Mark Duke were convicted of killing Duke's father, the father's girlfriend and the woman's two elementary-age daughters in March 1997. Evidence showed Duke planned the killings because his father wouldn't let him use his pickup. The father and the girlfriend were shot and the children had their throats slit.

Duke and Samra both were originally sentenced to death, but Duke's sentence was overturned because he was 16 at the time of the killings. Samra was 19 at the time.

Another execution was scheduled later Thursday evening in Tennessee.

Governor Kay Ivey released the statement below:

“For more than 20 years, the loved ones of Randy, Dedra and the two young daughters Chelisa and Chelsea have mourned an unbearable and unimaginable loss. Four lives were brutally taken far too soon because of the malicious, intentional and planned-out murders by Michael Brandon Samra.

“Alabama will not stand for the loss of life in our state, and with this heinous crime, we must respond with punishment. These four victims deserved a future, and Mr. Samra took that opportunity away from them and did so with no sense of remorse. This evening justice has been delivered to the loved ones of these victims, and it signals that Alabama does not tolerate murderous acts of any nature.

“After careful consideration of the horrendous nature of the crime, the jury’s decision and all factors surrounding the case, the state of Alabama carried out Mr. Samra’s sentence this evening. Although this can never recover the lives lost, I pray that their loved ones can finally find a sense of peace.”