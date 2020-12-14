Alabama electors cast their 9 votes for President Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has cast its nine Electoral College votes for Republican President Donald Trump.

The electors met at the state Capitol in Montgomery on Monday in the same chamber where Alabama decided to secede from the Union in 1861.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the Homewood High School band played from the balcony and several electors wore Trump face masks.

Dressed as Uncle Sam in red, white and blue, J. Danny Cooper uncovered his face while speaking about the importance of the Electoral College in providing a voice for smaller states like Alabama.