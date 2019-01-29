Alabama education officials seeking school safety funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama education officials are seeking funding for school safety projects.

Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey told lawmakers Tuesday that the Department of Education is seeking an additional $22 million for school safety projects. Mackey outlined the request in budget hearings before state lawmakers.

The state superintendent said the money could be used for locks, cameras and other options.

He said school systems could also use money to provide school offices for mental health counselors employed by the Department of Mental Health. He said that partnership would allow students to access care more easily.

Mackey said the department is also seeking money for additional school nurses and to expand the state reading initiative.

The 2019 legislative session begins March 5.