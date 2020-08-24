Alabama earns top-five spot in College Football AP Pre-season Top 25

A step closer to starting college football.

The Pre-season AP Top 25 for the 2020 season came out Monday. Alabama comes in at the number three spot.

It marks the 13th consecutive year that the Crimson Tide will enter the season ranked in the annual poll.

The Clemson Tigers were selected as the preseason No. 1 team with Ohio State at No. 2. Alabama is ranked third, receiving two first-place votes, and is followed by Georgia at No. 4 and Oklahoma at No. 5 to round out the top-five. In total, the Southeastern Conference has the most representatives of any conference with seven teams in the Top 25 in addition to two other member schools receiving votes.

Alabama returns 18 starters from a season ago, including eight on offense, seven on defense and three on special teams. The Crimson Tide finished the 2019 season at 11-2 and ranked eighth in the final Coaches Poll, capping off the year with a 35-16 with over Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.