Alabama drug agents, Morgan County deputies arrest 6 on drug and theft charges

Half a dozen people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Hartselle on Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies executed the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Parker Road.
Arrests and charges:
- Jason Patrick Henderson, 46, Hartselle
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property 2nd
- Cody Dwight Anders, 28, Hartselle
- Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance - Meth
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Jennifer Ann Long, 40, Hartselle
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Thomas John Kitchens, 24, Eva
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Benjamin Seth Holmes, 29, Double Springs
- Attempting to Elude
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Rebecca Ann Borden, 21, Somerville
- Loitering in a Drug House
When they got there, two people ran from a shop at the home, but were quickly apprehended.
Agents recovered about two ounces of methamphetamine along with five ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and "numerous firearms." Investigators said one of those guns as well as a vehicle on the property were determined to be stolen.
The vehicle was stolen from Tennessee.
Six people were arrested in connection to the investigation. Hartselle resident Jason Henderson, 46, was the only resident not charged with Loitering in a Drug House.
He is facing charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said that more charges and arrests are expected in this case.