Alabama drug agents, Morgan County deputies arrest 6 on drug and theft charges

Half a dozen people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Hartselle on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies executed the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Parker Road.

Arrests and charges: Jason Patrick Henderson, 46, Hartselle Trafficking in Methamphetamine Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

Cody Dwight Anders, 28, Hartselle Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance - Meth Loitering in a Drug House

Jennifer Ann Long, 40, Hartselle Loitering in a Drug House

Thomas John Kitchens, 24, Eva Loitering in a Drug House

Benjamin Seth Holmes, 29, Double Springs Attempting to Elude Loitering in a Drug House

Rebecca Ann Borden, 21, Somerville Loitering in a Drug House



When they got there, two people ran from a shop at the home, but were quickly apprehended.

Agents recovered about two ounces of methamphetamine along with five ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and "numerous firearms." Investigators said one of those guns as well as a vehicle on the property were determined to be stolen.

The vehicle was stolen from Tennessee.

Six people were arrested in connection to the investigation. Hartselle resident Jason Henderson, 46, was the only resident not charged with Loitering in a Drug House.

He is facing charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said that more charges and arrests are expected in this case.