Clear

Alabama dominates Southern Miss with 63-14 win

Bryce Young threw five touchdown passes as the Tide moved to 5-0.

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 9:52 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 11:03 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The top-ranked Crimson Tide dismantled the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night. Alabama moved to 4-0 with the 63-14.

The Tide had Southern Miss fooled from the opening kick, which Jameson Williams returned 100 yards for a touchdown, one of three total touchdowns he’d record on the day.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 20 passes on 22 attempts, throwing for 312 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Jahleel Billingsley led all Alabama receivers with 105 yards on the night. Roydell Williams handled things on the ground, racking up 110 yards and one score on 11 carries.

Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe also saw action, the latter throwing a touchdown on his only attempt.

Up next for Alabama is a battle with Ole Miss on Oct. 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events