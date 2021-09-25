Alabama dominates Southern Miss with 63-14 win

The top-ranked Crimson Tide dismantled the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night. Alabama moved to 4-0 with the 63-14.

The Tide had Southern Miss fooled from the opening kick, which Jameson Williams returned 100 yards for a touchdown, one of three total touchdowns he’d record on the day.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 20 passes on 22 attempts, throwing for 312 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Jahleel Billingsley led all Alabama receivers with 105 yards on the night. Roydell Williams handled things on the ground, racking up 110 yards and one score on 11 carries.

Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe also saw action, the latter throwing a touchdown on his only attempt.

Up next for Alabama is a battle with Ole Miss on Oct. 2.