Alabama doctor's body found in rubble of Surfside building

Gary Cohen, left, unidentified person, Brad Cohen, right (Photo courtesy of the Cohen Family to ABC News)

Chabad of Alabama confirmed the news to our ABC affiliate in Birmingham.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 9:55 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 9:56 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The body of an Alabama doctor was found in the rubble of the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida. 

Dr. Gary Cohen's synagogue confirmed the news to our ABC affiliate in Birmingham. At this time, Miami-Dade Police have not released his name among the victims they identified. 

Chabad of Alabama released the following statement:

"With broken hearts, we share with you the news of the passing of Gary Cohen, OB"M beloved husband of Minday and beloved father of Jared (Stephanie) and Seth. Funeral and Shiva information to follow. We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family on their loss."

Dr. Cohen's sister-in-law told ABC News that he and his brother were visiting their elderly father in the building when it collapsed nearly two weeks ago. 

Dr. Cohen was a doctor at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

