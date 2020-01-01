Clear
Alabama defeats Michigan in Citrus Bowl

The No. 13 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 3:35 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 4:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama won 35-16.

WAAY 31’s Lynden Blake and Lauren Cavasinni are at the game. Tune in to WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

