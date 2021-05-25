Alabama cruises past South Carolina

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Jackson Tate hit a three-run homer, capping a six-run third inning, and No. 10 Alabama eased by No. 7 South Carolina 9-3 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Alabama will play No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday. South Carolina was knocked out of the tournament. Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-4) struck out four in six innings while allowing three runs. Tate ended the game with a diving catch in left, giving Brock Guffey his second save of the season. Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each had two RBIs. South Carolina DH Wes Clarke hit his NCAA-leading 22nd homer of the season.
Now Bama gets ready to face Tennessee Wednesday.
Posted: May 25, 2021 10:08 PM
