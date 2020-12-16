Alabama court vacates death sentence for Huntsville man who killed his toddler

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals vacated a death sentence for a Huntsville man convicted of killing his young daughter.

Wednesday’s court action re-affirmed Lionel Francis' conviction for capital murder in the 2016 shooting death of his 20-month-old daughter, Alexandria.

The criminal appeals court issued an opinion sending Francis’ case back to circuit court to impose the only sentence provided by law, which is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Francis was sentenced to death last year based on an aggravating circumstance of his criminal record from North Dakota. The court ruled that previous conviction was a misdemeanor, meaning a death sentence no longer applied.

The case is being sent back to circuit court within the next 42 days to impose the new sentence.

Francis was arrested on May 27, 2016 for his young daughter’s shooting death in a home he shared with his girlfriend after the pair had an argument.