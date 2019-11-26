Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama court sets bond for man accused of helping kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

Antwain Fisher; Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office; Courtesy of ABC 33/40

Aniah Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:45 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: AP

Photo Gallery 2 Images

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard is believed to have helped the initial suspect flee the area.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Blanchard’s disappearance.

Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping. Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.

Police say another man, Antwain Fisher, helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge Tuesday set a $50,000 bond for Fisher.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events