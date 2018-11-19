Clear
Alabama county still paying for spring hail storm

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: AP

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A north Alabama county is still paying bills from a hail storm that caused extensive damage earlier this year.

Cullman County commissioners approved a nearly $1.8 million bid to replace the damaged heating and air-conditioning system at the county jail. They also approved a bid of more than $120,000 to replace the damaged roof at a court office building.

The Cullman Times reports that both bills are related to a hail storm that pounded the county in March. The onslaught was part of a weather system that spawned a tornado which caused extensive damage in Jacksonville.

The newspaper reports the county's property insurance bill also increased about $70,000 to roughly $450,000 following the hail storm. The hike by Travelers Insurance represents an increase of about 15 percent over last year.

