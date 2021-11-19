Alabama could receive millions of dollars from Biden's infrastructure bill

As a part of President Joe Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Alabama is getting a chunk of money that'll help add electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Charging stations are in several places across the state, but with this funding, Alabama can get $78 million to add even more, possibly every 50 miles along interstates.

"For consumers, the electric vehicle chargers being installed enables the transition to electric transportation, which has many benefits," said Michael Staley.

Staley is the president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. The group helps educate others on the use and importance of alternative fuels.

In Biden's infrastructure plan, Alabama could receive millions of dollars over a five-year period to help add more electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Staley said Alabama is already seeing more people drive electric, and there's multiple reasons why.

"When you look into it, you realize you don't have oil changes, you don't have regular oil changes that you have to go through, you're saving money on fuel and really, the affordability is a huge factor," he said.

The money can be used on desginated Federal Highway Administration corridors until the actual corridors are built. Then, the state may use seperate funds provided for electric vehicle charging infrastructure on any public road or in other publicly accessible location.

In Alabama, all highways and interstates qualify, except for Interstate 22. So, there's ample amount of opportunity for growth.

Not only would you save money on the price of gas to about half or more, but with more stations, the state could see even more people spending money here to tour and explore.

"We want to have the infrastructure in the ground, so that people know Alabama is open for business and that the tourists of the future don't go around our state because they can't charge their cars," he said.

Along with that, there's also a competitive grant being made available. It's for $2.5 billion over five years, and it's split into two parts. Half of that is for publicly accessible electric charging, hydrogen, propane and natural gas fueling infrastructure along designated corridors and certain other locations.

The other half is a "community" grant for projects along any public road, with priority to rural areas, low and moderate-income neighborhoods, communities with low ratio of private parking spaces to households or a high ratio of multi-unit dwellings to single family homes.

We're still waiting on more details as to how​ the state can apply for the funding and when we can expect to see this starting to get rolled out.