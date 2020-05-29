Alabama coronavirus contact tracing app trial planned for UAB students

WAAY 31 learned the state of Alabama is no closer to releasing the contact tracing app to Google and Apple phone users that was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey last week.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the app, which will be a proximity tracer, will most likely be available for University of Alabama at Birmingham students first and a requirement for students to have. However, Landers didn't say when it will be available for them.

She also mentioned a symptom tracker app that the patients who are quarantined could use to keep in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health during their quarantine. She said it would allow for daily reports to ADPH but it's unclear when it will be available.

With much uncertainty today, Landers explained the trial for the original app announced last week will begin with UAB first before being made more widely available.

"Once we see how that works in those settings then we will see the applicability in the remainder of the state of Alabama," she said.

It's unclear when either app will be ready for a trial. If it will be made available to other college students as well and not just UAB students.